Stolt Tankers is to use a graphene-based coating on the propellers of its ships as part of its decarbonisation efforts.

The chemical tanker giant has signed a two-year deal with Graphite Innovations & Technology (GIT) to apply the coating on 25 of its ships during 2023.

GIT’s XGIT-PROP graphene-based marine coating is said to be an “eco-friendly product” that reduces marine growth and improves propulsion efficiency while ensuring no harmful toxins or biocides are released.