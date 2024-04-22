The UK government has announced fresh funding to stay in the race to develop smart shipping technology.

The £8m ($9.9m) Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund will invest in feasibility studies focusing on artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems and craft.

Maritime minister Lord Davies launched the fund at technology firm Ocean Infinity in Southampton, southern England.

“Using AI and cutting-edge technology to make boats smarter and transform port operations is part of our plan to decarbonise shipping, enhance safety for our seafarers and help grow the economy,” he said.

“AI has the potential to revolutionise the sector, create jobs and support the economy.”

The UK has a well-established maritime technology sector focused on digital tools, with several companies developing autonomous systems and waterborne craft,

The latest funding round is part of the £206m given by the government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions programme, which has included funding for maritime cleantech through a series of demonstrator competitions.

All feasibility studies awarded support by the new fund will be required to find match funding or investments from the private sector.

Other regions are also investing heavily in advancing maritime AI, robotics or autonomy capabilities. In Singapore, the Agency for Science, Technology & Research established a centre for maritime digitalisation last year with a focus on deploying AI technologies.

This year, the agency signed an agreement with Seatrium to advance its work on AI in maritime and offshore applications.

Finland, Norway, South Korea and Japan are also supporting maritime digital, robotic or autonomous endeavours.

The Nippon Foundation’s Meguri2040 autonomous ship programme aims to demonstrate and expand autonomous and unmanned shipping for Japan’s coastal fleet. The programme has already demonstrated a number of autonomous voyages in the past three years.