Geography trumps geopolitics for Cyprus amid the fog of war
Losing Russia as a client has not stopped the country’s rise as a force in international ship management
Inside the crewing hub at the heart of merged giant OSM Thome
Julia Anastasiou, chief crew management officer and Cyprus managing director of OSM Thome, speaks on her budding Limassol operation
China’s ascent in shipowning drives fresh demand for old hands in ship management
The lack of domestic competition is creating opportunities for traditional third-party players
Cyprus’ Themis Papadopoulos unveils plans to burnish ship management credentials
The president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber is upbeat about ambitious projects
Fleet Management’s Kishore Rajvanshy on tackling challenges and reaping rewards
Ship management guru says proactive strategies and investment are the key to seizing opportunities
Onboard CCTV: Big Brother or state-of-the-art safety in ship management?
Latest system lets everyone keep a close eye on onboard operations
MaruFleet venture to drive Marubeni shipowner MMSL’s decarbonisation journey
Partners tell TradeWinds that focusing on quality rather than differences is key to MaruFleet’s success
Here’s how InterManager is weeding out the cowboys in ship management
Self-assessments and third-party audits of ship managers will raise standards and grow the market
Columbia ‘2.0’ will reboot firm for the decade ahead
Integrated maritime services provider takes a hard look at how its business will look in the near future
