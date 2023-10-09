Geography trumps geopolitics for Cyprus amid the fog of war

Marina Hadjimanolis (left), Cyprus’ deputy minister in charge of shipping. Photo: Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus

Losing Russia as a client has not stopped the country’s rise as a force in international ship management

Read the full story here

_____________________________

Inside the crewing hub at the heart of merged giant OSM Thome

Julia Anastasiou, chief crew management officer and Cyprus managing director of OSM Thome. Photo: OSM Thome

Julia Anastasiou, chief crew management officer and Cyprus managing director of OSM Thome, speaks on her budding Limassol operation

Read the full story here

_____________________________

China’s ascent in shipowning drives fresh demand for old hands in ship management

The China growth story is now driving enquiries for the region’s traditional ship managers. Photo: Bloomberg

The lack of domestic competition is creating opportunities for traditional third-party players

Read the full story here

_____________________________

Cyprus’ Themis Papadopoulos unveils plans to burnish ship management credentials

Themis Papadopoulos is the president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Photo: Cyprus Shipping Chamber

The president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber is upbeat about ambitious projects

Read the full story here

_____________________________

Fleet Management’s Kishore Rajvanshy on tackling challenges and reaping rewards

Kishore Rajvanshy shares his half-century’s experience in shipping. Photo: Fleet Management

Ship management guru says proactive strategies and investment are the key to seizing opportunities

Read the full story here

_____________________________

Onboard CCTV: Big Brother or state-of-the-art safety in ship management?

Ilan Naslavsky (left), co-founder and chief technology officer at ShipIn Systems, with Osher Perry, co-founder and chief executive. Photo: ShipIn Systems

Latest system lets everyone keep a close eye on onboard operations

Read the full story here

_____________________________

MaruFleet venture to drive Marubeni shipowner MMSL’s decarbonisation journey

MMSL managing director Endo Tomohiro (left) and MaruFleet Management general manager Arvind Singh. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

Partners tell TradeWinds that focusing on quality rather than differences is key to MaruFleet’s success

Read the full story here

_____________________________

Here’s how InterManager is weeding out the cowboys in ship management

InterManager secretary general Kuba Szymanski says the general principles should be ‘inclusive, aspirational and co-operational’. Photo: Debra Massey

Self-assessments and third-party audits of ship managers will raise standards and grow the market

Read the full story here

_____________________________

Columbia ‘2.0’ will reboot firm for the decade ahead

Mark O’Neil is the CEO of Columbia Group. Photo: Columbia

Integrated maritime services provider takes a hard look at how its business will look in the near future

Read the full article here