Geography trumps geopolitics for Cyprus amid the fog of war



Marina Hadjimanolis (left), Cyprus’ deputy minister in charge of shipping. Photo: Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus

Losing Russia as a client has not stopped the country’s rise as a force in international ship management

Inside the crewing hub at the heart of merged giant OSM Thome



Julia Anastasiou, chief crew management officer and Cyprus managing director of OSM Thome. Photo: OSM Thome

Julia Anastasiou, chief crew management officer and Cyprus managing director of OSM Thome, speaks on her budding Limassol operation

China’s ascent in shipowning drives fresh demand for old hands in ship management



The China growth story is now driving enquiries for the region’s traditional ship managers. Photo: Bloomberg

The lack of domestic competition is creating opportunities for traditional third-party players

Cyprus’ Themis Papadopoulos unveils plans to burnish ship management credentials



Themis Papadopoulos is the president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Photo: Cyprus Shipping Chamber

The president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber is upbeat about ambitious projects

Fleet Management’s Kishore Rajvanshy on tackling challenges and reaping rewards



Kishore Rajvanshy shares his half-century’s experience in shipping. Photo: Fleet Management

Ship management guru says proactive strategies and investment are the key to seizing opportunities

Onboard CCTV: Big Brother or state-of-the-art safety in ship management?



Ilan Naslavsky (left), co-founder and chief technology officer at ShipIn Systems, with Osher Perry, co-founder and chief executive. Photo: ShipIn Systems

Latest system lets everyone keep a close eye on onboard operations

MaruFleet venture to drive Marubeni shipowner MMSL’s decarbonisation journey



MMSL managing director Endo Tomohiro (left) and MaruFleet Management general manager Arvind Singh. Photo: Jonathan Boonzaier

Partners tell TradeWinds that focusing on quality rather than differences is key to MaruFleet’s success

Here’s how InterManager is weeding out the cowboys in ship management



InterManager secretary general Kuba Szymanski says the general principles should be ‘inclusive, aspirational and co-operational’. Photo: Debra Massey

Self-assessments and third-party audits of ship managers will raise standards and grow the market

Columbia ‘2.0’ will reboot firm for the decade ahead



Mark O’Neil is the CEO of Columbia Group. Photo: Columbia

Integrated maritime services provider takes a hard look at how its business will look in the near future

