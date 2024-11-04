A Japanese tanker and a Swiss/German bulker have been damaged in a collision in the Strait of Gibraltar.

About 500 cbm of paraffin was spilled by the 26,100-dwt product carrier Southern Puma (built 2016) following the clash with the 30,800-dwt handysize Louisa Bolten (built 2009) on Friday, Spanish media reported.

The EFE news agency cited sources at the Maritime Rescue Service as saying that a plane had not spotted any sign of pollution in the area on Saturday, however.

Viva Cadiz reported that the Southern Puma has been docked in Algeciras since Saturday.

The Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras said the 156-metre tanker will remain in the port while awaiting a berth at a ship repair yard there.

The cargo will have to be offloaded onto another ship before hull work can begin, once a classification society assessment has been made.

The Liberian-flagged Southern Puma was escorted into port by a Maritime Rescue vessel.

The Louisa Bolten suffered minor damage to its bow, but was cleared to continue its journey.

The accident happened 20 miles (32 km) off Punta Europa in the early hours of Friday. No injuries were reported. An investigation has begun.

Brazilian voyage

Damage to the Southern Puma. Photo: Javigalomonge/Instagram

Spanish oil company Moeve, formerly Cepsa, told EFE that the Southern Puma had been heading to its terminal at Cadiz to load more paraffin, with Brazil as its ultimate destination.

Louisa Bolten, operated by a joint venture between Swiss group Nova Marine Carriers and Germany’s Bolten, was underway on Monday, heading to Turkey.

TradeWinds is told both vessels were able to continue navigating under their own power.

Equasis lists the Southern Puma’s owner as Sansho Kaiun of Japan, which has been contacted for comment.

The tanker does not appear on its website’s fleet list, however.

The Southern Puma’s insurance is provided by NorthStandard in the UK.

It has a clean port state control detention record.

Nova Marine has been contacted for comment.