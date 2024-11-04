Pro-Palestinian protesters in Turkey have boarded a vessel alleged to be carrying explosives for Israel.

The protesters believe the 8,000-dwt German-owned multipurpose Kathrin (built 2010) unloaded eight containers of Israeli missile components in Egypt at the end of October.

But Egypt denied the claims and the German-flagged vessel continued to Turkey.

Footage released by Middle East Eye showed self-described “youth volunteers” boarding the vessel at Haydarpasa over the weekend, waving Palestinian flags.

They chanted “Killer Kathrin, get out of Turkey”.

AIS data showed the vessel reached the anchorage in Istanbul on Monday, having left Haydarpasa that morning.

Egypt’s army had denied it assisted Israeli military operations by unloading the boxes at Alexandria.

“The Egyptian Armed Forces categorically deny what has been circulated on social media and suspicious accounts and what is being promoted about assisting Israel in its military operations in general and in detail,” the army said.

Human rights lawyers filed a lawsuit in Berlin last week, seeking to block the 150-tonne shipment.

The German government said the cargo was neither loaded nor dispatched from its territory and therefore did not require an export license.

Manager not disclosing cargo

Egyptian reports had claimed the port of Alexandria’s website said the Egyptian Maritime Consultant Office was responsible for receiving the Kathrin and “unloading” its “military” cargo.

The ship’s manager, Lubeca Marine, told Reuters the Kathrin “was never scheduled to make any port calls in Israel”.

The operator added that the vessel was originally destined for Bar, Montenegro, but it had recently unloaded its cargo at an undisclosed location.

The company declined to disclose details of the cargo for contractual reasons but said it complied fully with all international and European Union regulations, ensuring necessary permits are obtained before any operations.

The Kathrin left Vietnam’s Hai Phong port on 21 July.

The United Nations’ special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has been urging countries to refuse to allow the vessel to unload its cargo.

She said the eight containers of explosives “are reportedly key components in the aircraft bombs and missiles” used by Israel against Palestinians.

Malta had earlier refused to allow entry to the vessel, which had reportedly asked to change its crew.

And the Kathrin was denied entry to Namibia in August due to the nature of its cargo.

Portugal’s foreign minister, Paulo Rangel, has also said the cargo includes explosives destined for Israel. The ship had reflagged from Portugal.