A German-managed multipurpose ship allegedly carrying explosives bound for Israel has reportedly docked in Albania.

Baltic Insight said it had photographed the 8,000-dwt Kathrin (built 2010) berthed at the Porto Romano terminal in Durres on Thursday morning.

It was not clear if the vessel was unloading or refuelling.

The terminal is state-owned.

On a nearby hill, Baltic Insight reporters were met by two young men in civilian clothes who introduced themselves as employees of the state police.

They asked the reporters not to photograph the vessel, saying it was not allowed.

Article continues below the advert

The Albanian government has not responded to Baltic Insight’s request for comment.

The last AIS data came five days ago, showing the ship underway off Italy, heading north-east in the Ionian Sea.

The Kathrin is listed as Portuguese-flagged, but AIS data shows it is registered in Germany.

The ship left Vietnam’s Hai Phong port on 21 July.

The United Nations’ special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has been urging countries to refuse to allow the vessel to unload its cargo.

‘Key components’

Albanese has said eight containers of explosives “are reportedly key components in the aircraft bombs and missiles” used by Israel against Palestinians.

Amnesty International told Baltic Insight that Albania risks violating international conventions if it has allowed the ship into its territory.

“International humanitarian law prohibits all states from transferring arms to a party to an armed conflict,” said the human rights group’s international military, security and police researcher Patrick Wicken.

Malta had earlier refused to allow entry to the vessel. The Kathrin had reportedly asked to change its crew.

Portugal foreign minister Paulo Rangel has also said the cargo includes explosives destined for Israel.

Domestic reports said the Portuguese government has considered withdrawing the ship’s flag.

The Kathrin was denied entry to Namibia in August due to the nature of its cargo.

The vessel is operated by Lubeca Marine of Germany, which has not responded to a request for comment.