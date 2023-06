Cargill Ocean Transportation is not the company that piled on orders for another 10 methanol-fuelled bulkers at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, but the giant ship operator is pleased that others are getting on the bandwagon after it signed a groundbreaking newbuilding deal to start the race.

Jan Dieleman, president of the Cargill shipping unit, told TradeWinds his company is in talks for one or two more vessels, in addition to the four kamsarmax bulkers already on order for charter to the company.