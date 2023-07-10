Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries and engineering firm Black & Veatch have won a contract to help develop a floating LNG production project off the coast of Canada’s British Columbia that is aiming for net-zero carbon emissions.
Western LNG, the Nisga’a Nation indigenous group and Rockies LNG hired the two companies to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for Ksi Lisims LNG.
The project will be designed to produce and export 12m tonnes per annum of LNG in a way that will give it “one of the world’s lowest unit carbon emissions rates of any large-scale LNG export projects” in the world, Black & Veatch said.
“The Ksi Lisims LNG project represents the next generation of LNG export design, re-inventing the industry for environmentally sensitive and greenhouse-gas constrained development situations,” the engineering firm said.
The project will be connected to British Columbia province’s renewable hydroelectric grid and will have design features that make its greenhouse gas emissions 90% lower than conventional LNG facilities.
But its effort to reach net zero by 2030 will also involve offsets.
Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2028.
The project’s land-based facilities will be located on land controlled by the Nisga’a Nation by treaty.
Eva Clayton, president of the nation’s Nisga’a Lisims Government, said the project will be the heartbeat of the First Nation’s economy.
“It’s our best chance to build prosperity and a positive future for our people,” she said. “After nearly 10 years of planning work, we’re thrilled to see the project advance into FEED.”
