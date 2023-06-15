BW LPG’s buyback offer fell well short of expectations.

The Oslo-listed VLGC owner had asked shareholders to offer shares back to the company on Monday, hoping to repurchase between $25m and $50m shares.

Instead, shareholders only offered up just over 950,000 shares at NOK 108 ($10.10) each, for a total of $9.7m.

“Despite the somewhat limited interest in tendering, we are happy with the results and that shareholders were given the opportunity to get liquidity,” chief executive Anders Onarheim said in a statement.