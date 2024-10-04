Transit voyages through the Northern Sea Route (NSR) look set to hit record numbers this year with the bulk of the shipments moving between Russia and China, according to the Centre for High North Logistics (CHNL).

The CHNL figures show that in the first nine months of 2024, some 2.4 million tons of cargo has been moved on full transits of the NSR.

These comprised 79 voyages as logged by CHNL, which is part of Norway’s Nord University.

About 95% of the cargo volume moved from Russia to China. Some 62% or 1.47 mt was crude oil with 27% or 646,000 tons comprised bulk shipments with 6% or 153,000-tons being containerised cargo.

CHNL said 28 of the transits were from Russia to China, 26 from China to Russia with the remaining 25 being between Russian ports.

It detailed that 46 of the transit voyages were for vessels carrying cargo — 31 in an eastbound direction with 15 heading west, with the remaining 33 in ballast.

CNHL highlighted some voyages including transit ballast passage from China to Russia of the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuilding 174,000-cbm North Sky (ex-North Star) which earlier delivered LNG from the Yamal LNG project via the NSR to a Chinese terminal.

The Chinese research vessel Xue Long 2 (2019) also passed from China to Murmansk, but did not formally enter the waters of the NSR as the ice-breaking ship passed even further north approximately in the area of 83-85 degrees of northern latitude.

CNHL managing director Kjell Stokvik noted that the volume of container ship traffic on these full transits has increased.

Stokvik also said larger and older vessels are also being sent through the NSR waters which increases the risks for shipping in this ice-bound region.

CNHL, which stresses that its data is on full transits and does not include oil and LNG exports via the NSR to the east, said transit navigation in 2024 will end soon although some further voyages are either in progress or expected.

The researchers said that the favourable period for transits is likely to be much shorter in 2024 due to “early ice formation” and “difficult ice conditions in the eastern part of the NSR”.

It detailed that after 15 October all vessels without ice class are restricted from operating in the eastern sector of the NSR, and vessels with ice class Ice 1 to 3 must leave the eastern areas of the NSR by 20 October.