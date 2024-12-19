Chinese-owned engine designer WinGD has clocked up a “milestone” in the testing of its new methanol dual-fuelled engine.

The company said the 10-cylinder, 92-bore 10X92DF-M engine was run on a testbed at CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD) in Shanghai in mid-December.

WinGD said the engine ran with less than 5% pilot fuel and minimal pilot fuel injector opening times.

It said the trip function to diesel fuel and switching to methanol, at 45% and 75% engine load, were also tested.

Engine testing will now proceed on schedule for delivery to the yard within the agreed timeline, the company added.

WinGD said the engine reminded that its new larger methanol engine will be installed on the fourth of a series of 16,000-teu container ships being built for Cosco Shipping Lines.

The newbuildings are on order at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard.

The designer reminded that the single-fuel 10X92-B engines fitted on the earlier vessels in the boxship series will be converted to use methanol once the first newbuild X-DF-M engine has been commissioned.

WinGD's Sebastian Hensel said the engine is running smoothly at full load and as expected. Photo: WinGD

It said Cosco Shipping Lines has booked the 9X92DF-M methanol engines for an additional 12, 14,000-teu vessels

In total WinGD said it has 56 X-DF-M engines on order covering a range of bore sizes, with discussions ongoing for several more engines.

WinGD vice president for research & development Sebastian Hensel said: “After validating the methanol technology on our 920mm bore single cylinder test engine, the 10X92DF-M is running smoothly at full load and according to our expectations.”

Hensel said: “This achievement is a key moment in delivering on our promises to our customers considering methanol fuel.”