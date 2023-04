Just hours remain for Ince Group to file court papers that will play an important role in deciding the insolvent law firm’s fate.

Ince has until the end of Tuesday in London to apply for court permission to extend the notice period of its intention to appoint an administrator.

If it does not file the papers or if the court does not give permission to extend the period, Ince will go into the UK insolvency process of administration or could be liquidated.