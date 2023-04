Major shareholders in the Ince Group told TradeWinds they plan to take legal action against the collapsed law firm’s officers for making what the shareholders claim were misleading representations about their investments.

The group of investors is being led by married couple Alan and Samantha Sellers, who together held almost 14% of Ince’s issued shares before the law firm went into the UK insolvency process of administration.

“It is regrettable to learn of the position with Ince Group Plc.