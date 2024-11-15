In this episode:

Danish Ship Finance innovation guru Christopher Rex explains his ideas for benchmarking fuel consumption on similar routes, setting a fuel budget and sharing the benefits, even with the ship crew.

Sandra Boga talks to WFW lawyer Sumeet Malhotra on why commodities are set for a bull run thanks to Trump’s re-election.

And Paul Peachey looks at the continued risks being taken by shipping players who do not take cyber security seriously. More cyber risk and security news from the past week can be found here.