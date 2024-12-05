Lomar Shipping has revealed more scholarships for shipping students in Germany in memory of its former chief executive.

The Libra Group-owned bulker and chemical tanker company said four more young people are being given grants through the Achim Boehme Scholarship programme.

The quartet is studying at the City University of Applied Sciences in Bremen, the home town of Boehme, who died in 2020 aged 56.

The bursaries support the next generation of leaders in shipping.

The new intake comprises Jinky Pagilagan from the Philippines, Lennart Jacob Bunemann from Germany and Adel Hassanein from Egypt.

All are studying the English-language degree programme in International Shipping and Chartering (ISSC).

Article continues below the advert

Support has also been renewed to ISSC student Michael Pasion from the Philippines, who is this year’s winner of the university’s prestigious Deutsche Akademische Austauschdienst award.

Pasion has benefited from the scholarship for the past two years.

“Thanks to your support, I can make my dream come true,” Pagilagan told the sponsors at the signing of the scholarship contract in Germany.

Lomar chief executive Nicholas Georgiou said: “Once again we are delighted to provide support for young people looking to pursue careers in the shipping industry.

Leader and mentor

“Achim was a true leader and mentor to many in shipping and our scholarship maintains his wonderful legacy with support for this talent of the future, our leaders of tomorrow,” he added.

Lomar said Boehme lost a brave year-long battle with cancer but left an indelible mark on the shipping industry.

Grants in his name support the cost of education, while further backing in the form of practical semester internships — on shore and at sea — are offered to help prepare students for their professional careers.

Achim Boehme had a close affinity to the university.

He joined Lomar’s management team as chief financial officer in 2010 and was promoted to chief executive that year, taking overall responsibility for management, strategy and development.

Lomar has a fleet of about 25 bulk carriers and chemical tankers.

“We are so very pleased to see this continued generous support from Lomar Shipping,” said Prof Dr Ilknur Colmorn, head of the international bachelor’s degree programme in ship management — nautical sciences.

“Shipping is a demanding professional field with a lot of opportunities; however this is only possible for some students given the generous support of Lomar,” she said.