In this episode, we focus on a topic that kept recurring during the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum at Posidonia: the dangers of an ageing dark fleet of tankers, that often secretly meet to perform ship-to-ship transfers.

We hear from Julian Bray, TradeWinds’ editor-in-chief; Michael Parker, global head of shopping and offshore at Citi; and Evangelos Marinakis, Greek shipping doyen and founder of Capital Maritime & Trading.

Also, Eric Priante Martin reports on the plans that the Panama Canal Authority has for finding extra water and we get a glimpse of the topic of the latest Green Seas podcast, hearing why Union Maritime has decided to put cleantech wind propulsion systems onboard 34 newbuildings.