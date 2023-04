Athens and London-based pools and management operation Heidmar has expanded its fleet again in a deal with Allseas Marine.

Heidmar said a 160,036-dwt suezmax tanker built in 2016 is now under its commercial control.

The ship was not named, but was constructed at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China.

The only vessel that fits the bill is the RS Tara.