Will shipping be able to trade its way to a low-carbon future in Europe?
Yet again, maritime needs to confront a complex and, in parts, ambiguous regulatory environment at short notice.
European Union ETS: Just the start as shipping gears up for global fuel rules
IMO set to mirror EU moves by combining fuel tax with carbon emission standard for fuel.
Going long: Alternative fuels for shipping will require a sea change in the bunker-buying mindset
The way shipping has become accustomed to procuring bunkers will not likely work for emerging green fuels as producers seek long-term deals.
On target: Japan vies for pole position in race to build zero-emission ships
J-ENG on schedule to deliver ammonia and hydrogen marine engines in the next few years.
Hoegh kicks tyres on ammonia from terminals to car carriers
Both Hoegh LNG and Hoegh Autoliners have cut deals on ammonia-related projects.
Meet the Crabster: In-water robots meet the biofouling challenge
Hull-crawling machines have emerged as one of the ways to improve ship efficiency and cut dirty fuel use.
Shortsea players expect to live with short steps towards decarbonisation
While decarbonisation projects grab the headlines, shortsea shipowners admit that vessel life extension and not newbuildings remains the order of the day.
Bunkering in Europe: The much-delayed bunker tax presents global implications
An EU levy to incentivise non-fossil fuel use on intra-European voyages was set to come into play this year, but little detail has been decided. Should shipping be worried?
Sail power: Who’s got you covered when wind patterns fail?
Package of financial operating measures being put together to ease shipowners into sail technology.