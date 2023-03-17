R&D: Why Shell Shipping does not need a bigger boat for its version of Jaws

Simple innovation and ‘creativity’ is delivering big benefits for energy transition, with extensive man hours logged by the major to investigate around 100 new tech for its fleet at any one time

_________________________

Watch-keeping: ‘Cameras are the eyes and algorithms the brain’ as Orca looks to automate navigation

Israeli developer’s collision avoidance systems used to navigate an unmanned vessel through Tokyo Bay last February are now fitted on 150 vessels

_________________________

Marubeni trials: ‘Imperfect’ CII demands collaboration over vessel optimisation, says NAPA

A NAPA and ClassNK study into real-life carbon savings for bulk carriers showed emissions can be cut by 7.3% but highlighted shipowner and charterer cooperation is essential

_________________________

Digital services: Cloud-based seafarer training marketplace surges on Covid shift

Swedish Shipowners’-backed and DNV-certified Seably platform has 800 online courses from third-party educators, shipping companies and specialists

_________________________

AI & AIS screening: Big data can have big impact on shipping’s sanctions risk management

As compliance requirements ramp up on Russia sanctions busting, technology firms are offering digital solutions to stay on the right side of the law

_________________________

The Tomorrow People: Future of FFA market will blend man and machine

The market is embracing a variety of different tech tools

_________________________

‘Industry first’: Pricing iron ore freight made easy with automation

The Zuma Labs C5 module aims to remove the hassle for traders and shipbrokers in pricing Western Australia to China capesize bulker voyages

_________________________

Tech on a shoestring: Investors put maritime start-ups and scale-ups under the microscope

Capital to scale up faces a higher bar and fuels M&A expectations, while opportunities for start-up funding remain but founders may have to prepare for a longer stretch between rounds

