The skills gap owners and operators must learn to bridge
More complex tech and the changing role of seafarers mean shipping companies will have a much higher responsibility for making sure their people are properly trained
Unlikely partners unite to upskill crew on future fuels
Just Transition collaborators the ICS and ITF focus on how to train seafarers to handle decarbonisation technology
Sexual harassment and bullying prevention high on the agenda in STCW review
The US leads a number of countries and associations calling for mandatory training for seafarers to prevent sexual harassment at sea
If you want to build safer ships — ask a seafarer, says InterManager
Head of crew and ship management association warns industry not to skimp on training for seafarers crewing new generation of ships
Question time for managers on the great training debate
Leading players set out how they are tackling the challenges posed by training the next generation of seafarers