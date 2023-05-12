The skills gap owners and operators must learn to bridge

More complex tech and the changing role of seafarers mean shipping companies will have a much higher responsibility for making sure their people are properly trained

Read the story here

Unlikely partners unite to upskill crew on future fuels

Just Trans­ition col­lab­or­ators the ICS and ITF focus on how to train sea­farers to handle decar­bon­isa­tion tech­no­logy

Read the story here



Sexual harassment and bullying prevention high on the agenda in STCW review

The US leads a number of countries and associations calling for mandatory training for seafarers to prevent sexual harassment at sea

Read the story here

Article continues below the advert

If you want to build safer ships — ask a seafarer, says InterManager

Head of crew and ship management association warns industry not to skimp on training for seafarers crewing new generation of ships

Read the story here

Question time for managers on the great training debate

Leading players set out how they are tackling the challenges posed by training the next generation of seafarers

Read the story here



