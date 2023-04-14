A buyer is being sought for troubled law firm Ince, which has announced it is insolvent and will enter into administration, the UK corporate insolvency process. An administrator was appointed and will aim to sell the group’s business to a third-party purchaser “as soon as possible”. Major Ince Group shareholders told TradeWinds they plan to take legal action against the collapsed law firm’s officers for making what they claim were misleading representations about their investments. The law firm’s collapse has also left its East Asia branches and allies in turmoil, with