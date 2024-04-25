Shortly after Veer Group founder and chief executive Danielle Southcott sat down on stage to talk about her company’s ambitious wind-powered container shipping plan, she revealed to TradeWinds that the company had reached another milestone.

It has signed a letter of intent with a European shipyard to build the first of the company’s planned wind-powered vessels. The start-up has been sifting bids with European yards for the two small container ships that will be propelled across oceans using DynaRig sails, backed up with fuel cells powered by green hydrogen.