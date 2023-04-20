Thomas Wilhelmsen: Asia has a lot to offer in the way of technology development

Group chief executive says technology development for shipping requires global collaboration

New technologies are working, says Thomas Wilhelmsen

Norwegian shipping conglomerate CEO shares some of the successes with technology his company has encountered

Microsoft and all-star shipping cast back Hafnia-led tech accelerator

But partners in Singapore-seated technology venture say they will be providing more than just acceleration

EPS Ventures on the hunt for start-ups tackling decarbonisation

Singapore-based shipowner believes small stakes in early stage start-ups can contribute a lot to greening shipping

Asian venture capital appetite for tech is growing, but US still leads

Asian venture capitalists are interested in maritime tech but need the hard sell, backers and start-ups say

Groundup.ai finds perfect match in $1.8m seed funding round

Singaporean tech start-up claims finding the right investor is akin to finding a marriage partner

Bigyellowfish founders reveal how Asian tech start-ups can raise funding

Seafarer well-being platform co-founders say region is an exciting investment space provided you come well prepared

Singapore’s maritime start-ups look to weather tech sector meltdown

Record results in some shipping sectors are helping narrow the funding gap caused by the slowdown, say industry observers

ABS and DNV: Transparency and trust key to development of maritime tech in Asia

Classification societies say technology covering the entire value chain is needed, not just vessel optimisation

