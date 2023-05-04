The carbon question clouds shipping’s crystal ball

TW+ editor Paul Berrill explains how running like a thread through all the sectoral themes in this edition is decarbonisation, which is the biggest issue faced by the industry, wherever you look.

How close is the end of the road for tankers?

Global car markets are driving change for crude and product carriers, but it is still hard to predict when oil demand will peak.

Will the IMO make history by electing its first woman secretary general?

Three of the leading candidates to be IMO secretary-general talk to TW+ about their values and vision for the UN’s specialised shipping agency.

LNG: The cargo that launched a thousand ships

The large LNG carrier fleet is on target to outnumber VLCCs. But for how long will gas be part of the world energy mix?

Maersk’s Vincent Clerc, left, and MSC’s Soren Toft, right, both think they’ve got it right. Photo: Photos Verge Guehi / African CEO Forum and Harry Murphy / Web Summit via Sportsfile)

Why two liner giants are going their own ways

Not only have alliance partners MSC and Maersk split, they are taking radically different strategic paths.

Is Wall Street ready for another look at shipping?

The majority view is that the future will see fewer, bigger public shipowners that are more attractive investment options. But we’ve heard that prediction before.

This is Robert Bugbee, speaking to you from the future

The Scorpio president addresses the world on shipping’s long-term financial future from his bunker deep beneath the Swiss Alps.

When this barque was built in 1892, shipping’s age of coal-powered steam was already well under way. By the time these men were pictured on deck sewing sails in 1915, the oil era had begun. Photo: National Park Service

Improving life in the sea-suite

Efforts are underway to reskill seafarers for the technological changes of tomorrow, while also making it a safer, less lonely career.

Is China set for the great container ship reset over the next decade?

Manufacturers and carriers are reassessing their strategy of the past quarter-century, reducing their reliance on Chinese supply chains. This diversification could be about to shake up the liner trades.

‘Unprecedented challenge’: Shipping braces for an ESG disclosure tsunami

Regulations requiring sustainability disclosures are piling up, and a sweeping mandate from the EU looming large ‘just changes the whole game’.

Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction re-entered shipbuilding and is winning business as HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. Photo: Scanpix

Shipyards build up to the challenge of launching a zero-emission fleet

Shipping aims to decarbonise by 2050, but are shipbuilders technically up to the task of replacing the world fleet?

Shipyards dust off facilities to meet huge fleet renewal demand

Mothballed capacity is being brought back to life as contracting is forecast to rise.

The TW+ Quiz

Anyone can predict the future — just put ‘carbon’ in front of it. It takes a real quiz to predict the past. Gary Dixon’s Quiz is that quiz.

Co-chief executives Bjorn Andersen, left, and Emanuele Ravano will lead the merged Ifchor Galbraiths, which will have 300 staff across 21 offices and a combined 222 years of history. Photo: Ifchor Galbraiths

Big house, little house: the future of shipbroking

As shipbroking gets more complicated, it will become increasingly concentrated into bigger firms. However, there is also a growing demand for niche outfits.

Fasten your seatbelts: dry bulk is in for a bumpy ride

The volatility and complexity of the past few years will be good training as the sector grapples with new risks and trading patterns.

Cruise bounces back but it is floating in a sea of debt

Cruise lines are focused on health and safety, although they also need to reduce astronomical debt accumulated during lockdown.

Eidesvik Offshore chief executive Gitte Gard Talmo sees no reason why the existing PSV fleet should not be able to operate till it is 30 years-plus, and it certainly makes more sense than ordering newbuildings Photo: Ilja C Hendel/Norshipping

Whatever happened to all the offshore newbuildings?

Ageing offshore ships will work for longer as fleet renewal remains expensive pipe dream. Owners and analysts say orders are highly unlikely in the current climate.

